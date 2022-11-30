Pakistan: 3 Killed, 27 Including Cops Injured In Suicide Blast At Quetta

The death toll in Pakistan's Balochistan province, Quetta suicide blast has risen to three as the woman injured in the explosion succumbed to her injuries, while 27, including 23 cops, were also reportedly wounded.

Police shared the update on the number of casualties saying that the injured woman died during the treatment. Meanwhile, the hospital administration has said that most of the injured are out of danger, reported Geo News.

Quetta Deputy Inspector General Ghulam Azfar Mahesar said in a media talk that the explosion was a suicide attack as they have found remains of a suicide bomber near the crime scene.

He said that the police truck toppled due to the explosion and fell into a ravine.

The law enforcement agency said in the initial statement said that a police truck was targeted in the explosion. They said that the injured cops and civilians were rushed to a nearby hospital, reported Geo News.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site of the explosion as soon as the incident was reported. Assistance from the bomb disposal squad was also sought.

Meanwhile, sharing the details of casualties and civilian cars affected, DIG Mehsar said that the cop was killed as a result of being crushed under the truck when it fell into the ravine.

He said that around 20 policemen and four civilians were injured. The condition of two of the cops is serious, he added.

As per the DIG, three vehicles, including the police truck, and two nearby cars were damaged in the explosion, reported Geo News.