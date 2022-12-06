Assam Cop Shoots Colleague in Sonari, Surrenders

In a shocking incident, policeman shot his own colleague using his service gun at Assam’s Sonari on Tuesday.

According to sources, the terrible incident occurred at Sonari Sadan Police Station where the accused shot at the neck of his colleague three times.

The deceased has been identified as Gokul Basumatary.

Meanwhile, the accused policeman, identified as Deepak Kakati, has surrendered.

"Police constable Dipak Kakati shot his colleague Gakul Basumatary by using his service rifle," Superintendent of Police (SP) of Charaideo, Yuvraj was quoted by ANI.

"Other police personnel of the police station immediately admitted Gakul Basumatary at a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries," he added.

The reason behind the sudden act of the policeman is yet to be ascertained.

Investiagtion into the matter underway.