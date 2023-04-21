Assam: Cop Shoots Himself Dead Inside Behali PS

An armed police constable posted at Behali police station in Assam’s Biswanath district allegedly shot himself dead in an apparent suicide bid.

The deceased constable, identified as Lalit Teron, allegedly shot himself in the head with his 5.56 service rifle in point blank range.

The incident was reported on Thursday night inside the police station premises.

Following the incident, shocked colleagues rushed to the scene and found him lying in a pool of blood with his service rifle by his side.

The reason behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be established.

Recently, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan in Nagaon committed suicide allegedly due to a family dispute.

The incident took place in Kampur where the jawan, identified as Sanjeeb Lashkar, hanged himself from a fan inside his room.

Lashkar’s family alleged that for several days he and his wife, Sweety Raja Lashkar, were having personal conflicts due to which she was living away from him for a long time at her maternal family’s home in Jajri area.

The duo got married 15 years ago and was parents of a single child.