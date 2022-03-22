Assam Cop Shoots Himself Dead Inside Police Station

In a tragic turn of events, an Assistant Sub-Inspector rank Police officer allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver inside the police station in Assam’s Cachar district on Monday.

"ASI Gour Bidhu Singh shot himself on his head by using his service pistol while sitting on his desk inside Silchar Sadar police station," said Ramandeep Kaur, Superintendent of Police.

The reason behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

"Necessary formalities are being followed up in this regard and we are yet to ascertain the cause of committing suicide. Legal formalities are being undertaken," said Kaur.

Meanwhile, the body of has been sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

Investigation into the matter is currently underway.

