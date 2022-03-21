UGC To Conduct Entrance Tests To UG Courses In 13 Languages

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday announced that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to Undergraduate programs from the upcoming academic session will be conducted in 13 languages.

“The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in Undergraduate programs from the academic session 2022-2023 in all UGC funded Central Universities will be conducted in 13 languages,” the notification read.

The languages include Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English