UGC To Conduct Entrance Tests To UG Courses In 13 Languages

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday announced that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to Undergraduate programs from the upcoming academic session will be conducted in 13 languages.
In a notification released by the commission that functions under the central government’s education department, it stated that the entrance exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in all UGC funded central universities will be conducted in as many as 13 languages.
“The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in Undergraduate programs from the academic session 2022-2023 in all UGC funded Central Universities will be conducted in 13 languages,” the notification read.
The languages include Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English
It further said, “The CUET may also be adopted by the State/ Private / Deemed to be Universities.”
The notification further mentioned that application for CUET UG will be available from the first week of April 2022.
A detailed structure of the CUET UG is available on NTA website https://nta.ac.in/
Meanwhile, a large number of central universities have confirmed their participation in the CUET 2022 (PG), the details of which will be available on the NTA website https://nta.ac.in/ shortly.
“All the stakeholders are requested to visit NTA website https://nta.ac.in/ for further information,” the notification added.