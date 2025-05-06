Assam Cop Suspended After Allegedly Torturing Man in Police Custody

In a disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves through the region, a police officer from Assam's Gohpur, Haidar Hussain, has been placed under reserve by the Superintendent of Police of the district, Subhasish Baruah, following allegations of severe torture of a young man, Pinku Bora.

Advertisment

The youth, a resident of Kharani Jan village in the Gohpur subdivision of Sonitpur district, was subjected to inhumane treatment by Haidar Hussain, the Sub-Inspector at Gohpur Police Station, who reportedly used his position to carry out brutal punishment in a restroom.

The incident came to light after widespread media coverage, sparking strong reactions across the Biswanath district. In response, Subhasish Baruah swiftly ordered Hussain’s suspension, and an investigation was launched, with Gohpur Circle Officer Pranjit Lahkar appointed to lead the inquiry.

On May 3, Pinku Bora, a daily wage earner, was taken into custody by Hussain's team following a complaint filed by his father, Meghraj Bora. The family’s internal dispute over a domestic issue had led to the complaint, and Pinku was brought to the police station. However, the situation quickly escalated into a horrifying ordeal.

According to Pinku Bora’s account, after being detained in a lock-up, he was later moved to a secluded area of the police station where he was subjected to unimaginable torture. With his hands tied, Bora was repeatedly beaten with a baton and struck all over his body, leaving him with severe injuries. He was reportedly beaten so badly that his back and body were covered with deep bruises, and blood was visibly oozing from his wounds.

The torture did not end there. On May 4, when Bora's wife arrived to bring him food, the officer allegedly prevented him from eating, further denying him basic human rights. Despite the excruciating pain caused by the beatings, Bora was forced to clean the police station's toilet area, carrying large water containers from distant places. After this ordeal, Bora was allowed to go home, but upon reaching his residence, he collapsed due to the immense pain and exhaustion.

His father, Meghraj Bora, upon seeing his son in such a condition, was overwhelmed with grief and anger. He expressed, "I only reported the matter to the police to resolve the dispute, not for my son to suffer this barbarity." He added that he never expected his son to endure such brutality.

The case has since ignited outrage within the community, with residents of Kharani Jan condemning the police officer’s actions as cruel and inhumane. Local demands for swift and severe punishment for the responsible officer have grown louder.

In an attempt to alleviate the distress caused by the incident, Haidar Hussain has reportedly been seen personally escorting Pinku Bora for medical treatment on multiple occasions. Furthermore, the police department has provided food supplies to Pinku Bora’s family for a week. Despite these gestures, Bora remains bedridden and unable to perform any work, leaving his family, who depend on his daily wages, in a dire situation.