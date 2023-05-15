Assam Youth Killed by Unidentified Miscreants in Bihar’s Kishanganj

In a tragic incident, a young man from Assam was killed by unidentified miscreants in Bihar’s Kishanganj while he was travelling to his hometown from Gujarat via train, reports emerged on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Babul Baruah, hailing from Gohpur. Before being killed by the miscreants, Babul contacted his wife to inform that he will be killed at any moment and that it was the last call from him.
The police informed, “On Sunday, the wife of Babul Baruah came to our police outpost and said that her husband was travelling to Assam from Gujarat, where he was employed, via train on May 12. Later, after reaching Kishanganj Railway Station on May 14, Babul made a call to his wife during the early hours of the day saying that he is being attacked by a few miscreants and that it was his last call as he may get killed at any moment. She made me listen to the call recordings of him.”
“After listening to the call recordings, I contacted Kishanganj Police to make them aware of the incident and asked if they could help us with the matter. I sent the photo of Babul and the address to the Officer-in-Charge of Kishanganj Police Station. After a few moments, we received a call back from them informing us that there is an incident of a youth being run over by a moving train and his body was found on a railway track. They then sent us a photo asking to identify whether the body was of Babul,” he said.
“After identification of the body by the family members, the OC asked the them to reach Kishanganj to take the body for last rites,” he added.
The police further informed that the family has been asked to reach Kishanganj within the next 72 hours as the body will be kept in the morgue for only the said hours.
The situation has created fear and panic among the people raising questions of whether it is safe to travel via train or not.