Assam: Cop Trapped Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe in Kamrup

An officer of the Assam Police was trapped and arrested red-handed for accepting bribe on Sunday, reports said.
The cop has been identified as Jadav Sharma, an officer of the Goroimari Police Station in Kamrup Rural district, sources said.
As per information received, a team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam nabbed Sharma while he accepted Rs 4000 as bribe from the complainant.
Reports stated that the cop had been demanding a huge sum of money as bribe from several people in the Goroimari locality since a long time for settlement of cases.
A case has been registered in this regard and necessary legal follow up action is underway.