Assam: Cops Chase Down Bus, Seize Heroin Worth Rs 30 Lakhs

In a major bust, heroin worth approximately Rs 30 lakhs was seized by the police in Kukurmara in the Kamrup district of Assam on Friday.
A large-scale operation led by Kamrup additional superintendent of police Kalyan Kumar Pathak led to the seizure of the narcotics. Officials informed that based on specific inputs, they chased a passenger bus numbered AS 01 FC 3133.
The bus was travelling from Guwahati and was headed towards Mankachar in Assam when it was intercepted near Kukurmara. The police team led by Kalyan Kumar Pathak found and seized the heroin from the bus.
Moreover, the police also apprehended a person named Abdul Kayam on suspicions of smuggling the drugs. The Kamrup Police was assisted by Chhaygaon Police in intercepting the bus just as it reached Kukurmara.
During a thorough search, the officials came across the hidden stash of heroin. They estimated the seized drugs consignment to be worth Rs 29,60,000.
Following the bust, the accused was taken to Chhaygaon Police Station where he is undergoing interrogation.
More details are expected to come in.