Assam: Cops Have Narrow Escape After Truck Smashes Through Traffic Point

Three traffic police officials had a narrow escape from a possibly fatal outcome after a speeding truck smashed through the traffic point they were posted at.
The incident was reported at Bhawanipur in Assam’s Bajali district on Monday.
Sources said that a 10-wheeler truck smashed through the traffic point and the three cops, who were deployed there, had a close call due to their quick reaction.
In the nick of time, the alert trio quickly jumped off the kiosk as the speeding truck smashed through the kiosk, completely destroying half of it.
It is learned the truck was en route towards Guwahati from Howly town in Barpeta district.
Following the incident, the truck was seized and the driver was taken into custody.