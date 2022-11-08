Assam: Cops Trail Truck, Open Fire For Suspected Coal Smuggling

Chabua Police in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Monday opened fire at a truck on suspicions of smuggling coal, officials said.

According to reports, the incident took place at Chabua bypass, late last night. After being fired at, the truck reportedly fell on the roadside.

Officials said that they have arrested one person from the truck. He was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident, they added.

Police further informed that they were on the trails of the truck from Tinsukia and when the truck did not stop even after repeated attempts, they police had to resort to firing.

Meanwhile, no casualties have been reported from the incident so far. Police have opened an investigation in connection with the matter and have taken the driver in for questioning.