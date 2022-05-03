Assam: Cough Syrup worth Rs 50 Lakhs Seized from Karimganj

The police seized illegal cough syrup worth Rs 50 lakhs from Churaibari area in Karimganj at the Assam-Tripura border on Tuesday.

The illegal consignment was seized from a container truck bearing registration number AS 01 MC 0386 after the police conducted search operations in the area.

93 sacks of cough syrup were seized from the truck and around 10,100 bottles of cough syrup were recovered from these sacks. Among these, 27 sacks were packed with 2,566 bottles of Phensedyl and 66 sacks were filled with 7,590 bottles of Ascough.

According to police reports, the illegal cough syrup was being smuggled to Tripura.

The driver of the truck identified as Aditya Rabha has been arrested. Aditya is a resident of Nalapara in Kamrup district.

The police is currently interrogating the driver.

