Assam Complex To Come Up In Maharashtra: Keshab Mahanta

Assam complex will be established in the Raigarh district of Maharasthra, informed state health minister Keshab Mahanta on Tuesday. The complex will help to promote Assam’s cultural heritage.
The Assam health minister was addressing a press conference following the cabinet meeting. Mahanta further informed about several important decisions including building a new bridge over the Brahmaputra, hiking state subsidy for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) houses, recruitment of teachers, new medical colleges, boosting river transport and upgrading ITIs and polytechnics, among others.
Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to inform about the decisions taken during the cabinet meeting. The key decisions taken during the meeting include:
Bridge on Brahmaputra
'Assam Bridge Project - II' approved - 4-lane extra dosed PSC bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Palasbari and Sualkuchi to be constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 3,197 crore. The length of the bridge will be 4.08 kilometers.
It will shorten distance between LGBI Airport and lower Assam districts by 25 kilometers and ensure seamless connectivity to Sualkuchi and Amingaon from the airport.
PMAY housing subsidy
Enhancement of State subsidy for houses being constructed under PMAY HFA (Urban) from Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 in respect of all incomplete houses, which will help beneficiaries in meeting any additional expenditure.
Approval to release of Rs 30,000 for early completion of houses under Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) component of PMAY HFA (Urban) as third installment to those beneficiaries who have reached roof level, which will help complete thousands of incomplete houses.
This will benefit 1,16,380 beneficiaries with additional spending of approximately Rs 116.3 crore, making Assam the first state to undertake such an innovative step.
Boost to river transport
Contract for construction of Terminal and Riverine Infrastructure at Guwahati Gateway Ghat approved at a total contract value Rs 289.45 crore.
It will integrate connectivity and safe communication in ferry ghats of Guwahati and North Guwahati along with boosting tourism potential of the Brahmaputra.
Assam Inland Waterways Company Ltd (AJWCL), a fully-owned state government company to be formed.
Company's mandate to be:
Establish, maintain and operate cost-effective water transportation services within Assam, including river cruises.
Develop and maintain all-weather ports, jetties, passenger terminals, etc.
Upgrading Polytechnics and ITIs
34 Polytechnics and 43 government ITIs to be upgraded as Centres of Excellence in association with Tata Technologies Limited (TTL).
It will provide upskilling opportunities to skilled workers of Assam working in various industries like tea processing, food processing, handicrafts and textiles, etc.
Proposed project cost Rs 2,390 crores.
Teacher recruitment
Recruitment of Graduate and Post Graduate teachers in government and provincialised High and Higher Secondary Schools approved.
A total of 4,868 teaching posts including 3,564 posts for the position of Graduate teachers and 1,304 posts for the position of Post-Graduate teachers have been opened.
Relief to HPC employees
Approval to release of Rs 308.75 crore as part of the Rs 700 crore relief package to employees of Nagaon Paper Mill and Cachar Paper Mill of Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited.
This will provide further support to the employees of the paper mills and is in line with the commitment of the state government.
New Medical Colleges
Administrative approval to construction of new medical colleges and hospitals at Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Golaghat and Morigaon.
The hospitals will be constructed under NIDA and implemented by Assam Infrastructure Financing Authority (AIFA).
The project will be undertaken for a total cost of Rs 2,000 crores.
Assam Complex in Maharashtra
Assam Complex to be established at Tiware village, Raigarh district of Maharashtra for promoting state's rich cultural heritage.
Committee formed to negotiate price of land and will submit report within 20 days.