Assam Complex To Come Up In Maharashtra: Keshab Mahanta

Assam complex will be established in the Raigarh district of Maharasthra, informed state health minister Keshab Mahanta on Tuesday. The complex will help to promote Assam’s cultural heritage.

The Assam health minister was addressing a press conference following the cabinet meeting. Mahanta further informed about several important decisions including building a new bridge over the Brahmaputra, hiking state subsidy for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) houses, recruitment of teachers, new medical colleges, boosting river transport and upgrading ITIs and polytechnics, among others.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to inform about the decisions taken during the cabinet meeting. The key decisions taken during the meeting include:

Bridge on Brahmaputra

'Assam Bridge Project - II' approved - 4-lane extra dosed PSC bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Palasbari and Sualkuchi to be constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 3,197 crore. The length of the bridge will be 4.08 kilometers.

It will shorten distance between LGBI Airport and lower Assam districts by 25 kilometers and ensure seamless connectivity to Sualkuchi and Amingaon from the airport.

PMAY housing subsidy

Enhancement of State subsidy for houses being constructed under PMAY HFA (Urban) from Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 in respect of all incomplete houses, which will help beneficiaries in meeting any additional expenditure.

Approval to release of Rs 30,000 for early completion of houses under Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) component of PMAY HFA (Urban) as third installment to those beneficiaries who have reached roof level, which will help complete thousands of incomplete houses.

This will benefit 1,16,380 beneficiaries with additional spending of approximately Rs 116.3 crore, making Assam the first state to undertake such an innovative step.

Boost to river transport