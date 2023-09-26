Assam

Assam: Counterfeit Notes Worth Rs 20 Lakh Seized In Lakhimpur; One Apprehended

According to sources, the apprehended individual has been identified as Imdadul Islam, hailing from Ahmedpur no. 1.
In a significant operation, the Bangalmara Police in Assam’s Lakhimpur apprehended an individual for allegedly supplying counterfeit currencies worth Rs 20 lakh on Tuesday.

The counterfeit notes were discovered concealed within a water tank.

While the police managed to apprehend Imdadul Islam, several others involved in this illegal operation managed to evade capture.

Additionally, another supplier of fake notes was arrested from Sonapur no. 2, further highlighting the police's efforts to combat counterfeit currency in the region.

