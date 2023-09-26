Assam: Counterfeit Notes Worth Rs 20 Lakh Seized In Lakhimpur; One Apprehended

In a significant operation, the Bangalmara Police in Assam’s Lakhimpur apprehended an individual for allegedly supplying counterfeit currencies worth Rs 20 lakh on Tuesday.
According to sources, the apprehended individual has been identified as Imdadul Islam, hailing from Ahmedpur no. 1.
The counterfeit notes were discovered concealed within a water tank.
While the police managed to apprehend Imdadul Islam, several others involved in this illegal operation managed to evade capture.
Additionally, another supplier of fake notes was arrested from Sonapur no. 2, further highlighting the police's efforts to combat counterfeit currency in the region.