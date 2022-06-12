1,500 Kgs Cannabis Consignment Seized From Cooch Behar

A massive consignment of cannabis weighing over 1,500 kilograms was seized in a joint operation in the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal, officials informed on Saturday.

According to reports as much 1,582 kilograms of cannabis was seized from a house at the border village in Cooch Behar during the operation.

The operation was carried out jointly by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Border Security Force (BSF), reported ANI.

According to officials, they received a tip-off about a major peddling operation going on from the house for a long time, based on which they formed a team and raided the location.

Meanwhile, officials arrested one person in connection with the massive bust. He has been taken in for questioning and will be charged under relevant sections of the law.

It may be noted that on the occasion of Drug Destruction Day, around 42,000 kg of narcotics were destroyed by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) at 14 locations across the country on Wednesday.