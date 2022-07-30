Assam: Couple Arrested for Physically Assaulting Minor Girl

A married couple has been arrested in Golaghat district of Assam on Friday for physically assaulting a minor girl working as a domestic servant.

The couple has been arrested from Moran in Dibrugarh district. The arrested duo has been identified as Nirupam Das and Pinky Saikia.

According to police reports, the victim identified as Junali Muda had filed a complaint in the Moranhat Police Station on July 28 (Thursday). She was working as a domestic servant in the duo’s house since the last one year. Reportedly, the victim claimed that she was undergoing many atrocities since the last four months.

Meanwhile, based on secret inputs, the Golaghat Police launched search operations at Chandan Nagar on Friday night and arrested the duo who had been escalating after the complaint was lodged against them.

However, Pinky Saikia has denied all allegations and termed the incident as a conspiracy.

Nirupam Das is an official of the Sonari Tea Board and Pinky Saikia is an employee of the Demow Sericulture department.

The duo has been handed over to the Moranhat Police for further investigation.