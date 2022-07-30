Assam

Assam Police Issues Helpline Numbers to Report Bribe Cases

Citizens have been asked to report bribery cases at the helpline numbers: 0361-2462295 and 1800-3453767.
Assam Police | REPRESENTATIVE
In a bid to make Assam corruption-free, the Assam Police have urged citizens of the state to report any kind of monetary demands made by government employees and have also issued two helpline numbers in this regard.

This was announced by Special Director General of Police (DGP) Law and Order, GP Singh on Friday. Citizens have been asked to report bribery cases at the helpline numbers: 0361-2462295 and 1800-3453767.

Taking to twitter, Singh wrote, “Please give specific information of demand made by a government employee before giving money. This would allow us to lay trap and catch them red-handed.”

This move comes after officials of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell arrested two state government officials while taking bribe in Morigaon and Dibrugarh districts on Friday.

