Assam: Court Directs Police To File FIR Against Nalbari DC

According to sources, on May 7, 2024, Sarmah was entrusted with responsibilities in the issue and receipt counter of 40-Tihu LAC. She alleged that the DC humiliated her and questioned her on the grounds of why the materials received in trunks were not shifted to designated places by the labors. In the FIR, Sarmah further said that she tried to record the situation where the DC was continuously harassing and verbally mistreating her. Arpana Sarmah lastly added that feeling unsafe and threatened, she rushed towards Nalbari Police Station to report the incident.