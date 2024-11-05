Assam: Court Directs Police To File FIR Against Nalbari DC

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Assam's Nalbari district has directed the police to register an FIR against District Commissioner (DC) Varnali Deka.
The court’s order comes following a complaint filed by suspended ACS officer Arpana Sarmah on May 8, 2024.
It may be mentioned that accusations of mental harassment and misbehavior was levelled by the circle officer of Paschim Nalbari Revenue Circle Arpana Sarmah against DC Varnali Deka. Sarmah has filed an FIR against Varnali Deka alleging mental harassment and misconduct against the official.
According to sources, on May 7, 2024, Sarmah was entrusted with responsibilities in the issue and receipt counter of 40-Tihu LAC. She alleged that the DC humiliated her and questioned her on the grounds of why the materials received in trunks were not shifted to designated places by the labors. In the FIR, Sarmah further said that she tried to record the situation where the DC was continuously harassing and verbally mistreating her. Arpana Sarmah lastly added that feeling unsafe and threatened, she rushed towards Nalbari Police Station to report the incident.