FIR Filed Against Nalbari DC for Alleged Harassment & Misbehavior

In the FIR, Sarmah further said that she tried to record the situation where the DC was continuously harassing and verbally mistreating her. However, even after she ended recording the video, DC Deka approached her and tried to snatch her phone.

“Since she always carries weapon and she openly speaks about it. I told Maam that she cannot touch my phone in an unauthorized manner and I literally fled away from the counters of 40 Tihu LAC. The CCTV images may please be checked to confirm the facts. I was also scared that she might hurt/harm me with her weapon. I immediately called up my husband and told him to pick me up from Gurdon," she wrote in the FIR.