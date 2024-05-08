FIR Filed Against Nalbari DC for Alleged Harassment & Misbehavior

Grave accusations of mental harassment and misbehavior have been leveled by a Circle Officer against the District Commissioner (DC) of Assam's Nalbari.
As per reports, the circle officer of Paschim Nalbari Revenue Circle identified as Arpana Sarmah has filed an FIR against DC Varnali Deka alleging mental harassment and misconduct against the official.
The circle officer reached out to the Nalbari Police Station at around 2 am on Wednesday and lodged the FIR against DC Deka.
The FIR read, “With respect to the subject cited above, I want to bring to your kind were notice that I have been facing extreme mental harassment from the District Commissioner, Nalbari, Smt Varnali Deka, from around 24th January, 2024, when I expressed my inability to procure 62 gamochas for the freedom fighters & the NOKs of the freedom fighters, which were earlier procured by DC office Establishment before every Independence Day & Republic Day.”
"Thereafter, I was constantly being scrutinized by her with malafide intentions to fix blames on me on the flimsiest of grounds which forced me to write to the Personnel Department on 11-03-2024 seeking extraordinary leave without allowance or if my leave was not granted, then the same Letter was to be treated as my "RESIGNATION LETTER". But, I was forced to withdraw the Letter also elected in elections, well-wishers and also elected representatives of erstwhile 61-Dharmapur LAC," the FIR further read.
On May 7 (election day), Sarmah was entrusted with responsibilities in the issue and receipt counter of 40-Tihu LAC. She alleged that the DC humiliated her and questioned her on the grounds of why the materials received in trunks were not shifted to designated places by the labors.
In the FIR, Sarmah further said that she tried to record the situation where the DC was continuously harassing and verbally mistreating her. However, even after she ended recording the video, DC Deka approached her and tried to snatch her phone.
“Since she always carries weapon and she openly speaks about it. I told Maam that she cannot touch my phone in an unauthorized manner and I literally fled away from the counters of 40 Tihu LAC. The CCTV images may please be checked to confirm the facts. I was also scared that she might hurt/harm me with her weapon. I immediately called up my husband and told him to pick me up from Gurdon," she wrote in the FIR.
Arpana Sarmah lastly added that feeling unsafe and threatened, she rushed towards Nalbari Police Station to report the incident. She has further requested the police to protect her and do the needful as per law.