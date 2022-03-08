Assam Court Directs Police To Register Case Against CM Sarma

A Guwahati court recently directed the police to register a case against the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for his inflammatory remarks during last year’s eviction drive in Garukhuti village in the state’s Darrang district.

Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had allegedly called the eviction drive an “act of revenge”. Based on the petition filed by Congress Lok Sabha MP Abdul Khaleque, the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate court directed the Dispur police station to register a case against the Assam CM.

In his complaint, MP Khaleque stated that CM Sarma had said that the eviction drive in Garukhuti was a ‘revenge’ for the incidents of 1983 when some youths there were killed during the Assam Agitation. He approached the court alleging inaction from the police as they did not register an FIR against the CM.

According to the court order from Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate Biswadeep Baruah, as reported by NDTV, the officer-in-charge of Dispur police station was directed to register a case against CM Sarma.

The order read, “The OC Dispur police station is directed to register a case on the allegations mentioned in the complaint and investigate the matter fairly and to submit the Final Form at the earliest.”