Russia Announces Ceasefire To Evacuate Indians From Sumy

A spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier said that Russia’s move to set up the corridors was completely immoral and alleged that Russia was trying to use people’s sufferings to create a television picture.

Russia again blamed Ukraine for the failure of setting up corridors today and said that the situation was rapidly deteriorating and “acquired the character of a humanitarian catastrophe”.

The Russian embassy in India said on Facebook, “Due to the failure and inability of the Ukrainian side to ensure the functioning of humanitarian corridors, the situation in a large number of settlements on almost the entire territory of Ukraine, primarily in such cities as Kiev, Chernigov, Sumy, Kharkov and Mariupol, is rapidly deteriorating and has acquired the character of a humanitarian catastrophe.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Presidents of both Russia and Ukraine on Monday and urged for an immediate ceasefire and for both parties to return to dialogue and diplomacy. He further thanked both sides for helping in the evacuation of Indian nationals from the conflict ridden region.

Amid heavy firing and shelling, hundreds of Indian nationals are stranded in Sumy with disturbing visuals emerging highlighting their plight.

India has been trying to evacuate its citizens from the war-torn country under the Operation Ganga. Even then, it proved particularly challenging to evacuate those stuck in the eastern part of the country including Sumy.