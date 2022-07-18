Assam: COVID Positive Prisoner Escapes From Nagaon Hospital

A prisoner, undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Assam’s Nagaon, has escaped from custody on Sunday.

The prisoner has been identified as Nekibur Rahman.

Rahman was arrested by Haibargaon police in connection with a drugs case.

According to sources, the prisoner was admitted to the COVID ward of the hospital after he tested positive. On Sunday night, he somehow managed to escape from the hospital.

Earlier this year, a drug peddler who was injured in police firing managed to escape from custody during his treatment at Assam’s Barpeta Medical College and Hospital.

The accused, identified as Suman Nomu, hailing from Tripura was injured in police firing after he attempted to escape from custody.