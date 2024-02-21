Assam: Crackdown On Illegal Moneylenders Leads To 122 Apprehensions

As many as 122 individuals have been apprehended in connection with the recent statewide crackdown on illegal moneylenders, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.
In a post on X, the Assam CM said that the police have seized cash, loan agreements, gold jewelry, land mortgage documents and bank records.
Assuring that the police will shield the vulnerable people from unscrupulous lenders, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "In a statewide crackdown on illegal moneylenders, we have apprehended 122 individuals. The police have also seized cash, loan agreements, gold jewelry, land mortgage documents, and bank records. We are committed to persisting in this initiative to shield our vulnerable poor and middle-class citizens from the clutches of these unscrupulous lenders."
This comes amid a recent spate of moneylender arrests across the state. On Tuesday, an early morning raid resulted in the arrest of three moneylenders in Assam's Hajo.
The operation team was led by the Officer-In-Charge, Nabajit Nath, of Hajo Police station. The three arrested individuals were identified as Taijuddin Ali (35), Azizur Rahman (45), and Mazibur Rahman (37).
During the operation, the police uncovered a large collection of documents, various bank accounts, several mobile phones, and Rs 3,50,000 in unaccounted cash.
An investigation to unearth further linkages is on. Notably, Assam Police on the night of February 18 arrested another two loan sharks on charges of illegal money lending in the Chirang district of the state.