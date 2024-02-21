Assam: Crackdown On Illegal Moneylenders Leads To 122 Apprehensions

Assuring that the police will shield the vulnerable people from unscrupulous lenders, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "In a statewide crackdown on illegal moneylenders, we have apprehended 122 individuals. The police have also seized cash, loan agreements, gold jewelry, land mortgage documents, and bank records. We are committed to persisting in this initiative to shield our vulnerable poor and middle-class citizens from the clutches of these unscrupulous lenders."