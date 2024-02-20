Assam: Three Illegal Money Lenders Arrested In Early Morning Raid

In its continuous efforts against illegal money lenders, Assam Police in an operation to counter such illegal activities arrested three loan sharks on Tuesday in Hajo Town.
The operation team was led by the Officer In-Charge, Nabajit Nath, of Hajo Police station. The three arrested individuals were identified as Taijuddin Ali (35), Azizur Rahman (45) and Mazibur Rahman (37).
During the operation, the police uncovered a large consignment of documents, various bank accounts, several mobile phones and Rs 3,50,000 in unaccounted cash.
An investigation to unearth further linkages is on. Notably, Assam Police on the night of February 18 arrested another two loan sharks on charges of illegal money lending in Chirang district of the state.