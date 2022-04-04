Assam: Criminal Injured in Police Firing in Behali

Biswanath Police opened fire on Mohim Bora who was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting a 7-year-old minor girl.

The firing incident took place at Behali in Assam’s Biswanath district on Sunday night.

According to police reports, Bora has been shot in his leg. He was immediately admitted at the Civil Hospital in Biswanath Chariali for primary treatment.

Bora was then shifted to the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) for advanced treatment.

It may be mentioned that locals of the area had demanded the encounter of 58-year-old accused Mahim Bora after he had committed the horrible crime.

Notably, a group of angry villagers thrashed Bora, painted his face and paraded him through the village wearing a garland of shoes after the incident came to light.

The victim’s mother said that when her daughter was playing in front of their house, the accused lured her and took her inside his house and allegedly molested her.

