Fuel Prices Continue to Rise, 12th Revision in 14 Days

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by another 42 paise per litre and 4 paise per litre on Monday.

With this, the total increase in rates in the last two weeks has risen to Rs 8.40 per litre. This is the 12th revision in fuel prices in the last 14 days.

Petrol price in Delhi is now Rs 103.81 per litre while diesel rates have reached Rs 95.07.

In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 118.83 per litre and diesel Rs 103.07 per litre.

Meanwhile, petrol price in Guwahati has risen to Rs 103.88 per litre, with 0.89 paise increase.

The increase in prices has also created a political uproar as the Opposition has been staging protests and demanding a decrease in fuel prices.

There had been a pause in the revision of fuel prices since November 4 last year, which was broken on March 22, following the crude oil going upwards in the wake of the Russian military operations in Ukraine.

