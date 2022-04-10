Assam: Criminal Injured in Police Firing in Dabaka

In yet another firing incident in Assam, a criminal was injured after police opened fire on him.

The incident has occurred at Salbagan in Dabaka in Assam’s Hojai district on Saturday evening.

According to reports, the accused was involved in many robberies. He was shot at by the police after he tried to flee from their custody in Salbagan.

The robber has been injured in his right leg. He has been identified as Samsul Haque, a resident of Laskar Pothar in Lanka.

Notably, Samsul was arrested by the Hojai Police on Saturday evening. He was brought to the police station at night for further interrogation.

The police also seized weapons from Samsul’s residence.

Samsul is currently admitted at the Bhugeswari Fukanani Civil Hospital in Nagaon for treatment.

On the other hand, the robber has a different narration regarding the firing incident. He said that the police had tactfully called him and given shape to a false encounter.

