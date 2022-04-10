Official Twitter Account of UGC India Hacked

The official Twitter account of the University Grants Commission (UGC) India was hacked on Sunday.

This came under notice after some unidentified hackers took control of UGC India's Twitter account and posted a long thread of irrelevant tweets tagging numerous unknown persons across the world. The hacker has also used a cartoonist picture as the profile photo.

The Twitter handle with the username @ugc_india has around 2,96,000 followers at present. The account is also linked to its official website.

Notably, this is the third prominent Twitter account that has been hacked in the past two days.

On Friday night, the Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office was hacked for a brief period of time.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Twitter account was also hacked. Hackers also posted several tweets tagging many people form IMD’s account.

