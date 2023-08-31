Assam: CRPF Jawan Found Hanging Inside Camp at Jagiroad

A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was allegedly found hanging inside their camp at Jagiroad on the outskirts of Guwahati city on Thursday morning.
The deceased jawan, identified as Bipin Chandra Roy, belonged to the 128 Battalion of the CRPF.
The cause of his death is presumed to be self-slaughter, however, the reason behind him taking the extreme step couldn’t be established. Moreover, no suicide note was found in the vicinity.
Local police and senior officials of the CRPF reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Further investigation is on.
Recently last month, another CRPF jawan hailing from Assam’s Tezpur died by suicide in Jharkhand. The incident took place at 112 battalion of CRPF headquarter at Chianki, Jharkhand.
The deceased jawan was identified as Pranjal Nath of Tezpur’s Pithakhowa. As per reports, Nath shot himself dead with his service rifle at his office.