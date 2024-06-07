Assam: Cryptocurrency Scam Unveiled; Miscreants Held, Cash & Assets Seized

In a significant breakthrough, Assam police have made strides in unraveling a cryptocurrency scam that has duped unsuspecting individuals of their hard-earned money.
Jahan Uddin, hailing from Atanagar village in Karimganj, Assam, filed a complaint detailing his involvement with an agency purportedly dealing in cryptocurrency investments. However, he soon discovered that the syndicate behind these operations was orchestrating fraudulent schemes, luring victims with the promise of exorbitant returns through bogus cryptocurrency apps.
Following Uddin's FIR, police swiftly launched an investigation, leading to the apprehension of two suspects identified as Sultan Ahmed Choudhury and Mustaquin Ahmed Laskar. Choudhury, a resident of Lavour Potha village in Katigorah, Cachar, and Laskar, hailing from Sonai in the same district, were captured with the assistance of Sonai and Kalain Police Stations.
A raid conducted at Choudhury's residence yielded a substantial sum of approximately Rs. 50 lakh, alongside a cache of electronic devices including a laptop and mobile handset, along with a Tata Nexon vehicle.
Efforts are underway to identify additional accomplices involved in the scam, as police officials strive to unravel the intricate web of deceit orchestrated through fraudulent cryptocurrency applications.