Assam: CSJMC Launches Talk Show ‘Nazariya’

The students of the Centre for Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication (CSJMC) of Dibrugarh University partnered with Dibrugarh-based news and media portal ‘Dibrugarh 24X7’ and launched ‘Nazariya’, a platform for a series of long-form discussions to bring forth less talked about but critical issues on diverse local and world issues.

The talk show is a part of their current 45-day campaign on drug abuse and rehabilitation awareness titled #HopesUpDrugsDown which began on May 15 and will continue till June 29 to accelerate the message of the importance of seeking help against drug abuse and lasting benefits that rehabilitation provide. This is the second phase after a one-month long Phase-I starter campaign in February this year.

A first-of-its-kind in Dibrugarh, the debut episode was held with a panel of esteemed members comprising of IPS Shwetank Mishra, Superintendent of Police of Dibrugarh district, Dr. Pranit Kumar Chaudhury, Former HOD, Dept. of Psychiatry, AMCH Dibrugarh, Plabona Borah Goswami President, Pratyavartan NGO, Dibrugarh, Narayan Upadhyay, Secretary, Pratyavartan NGO, Dibrugarh, Rashmirekha Changmai, Assistant Professor, Centre for Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication, Dibrugarh University and Dr.Trishna Duarah, Assistant Professor, Department of English, DHSK College, Dibrugarh.