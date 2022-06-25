Assam: CSJMC Launches Talk Show ‘Nazariya’

The students of the Centre for Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication (CSJMC) of Dibrugarh University partnered with Dibrugarh-based news and media portal ‘Dibrugarh 24X7’ and launched ‘Nazariya’, a platform for a series of long-form discussions to bring forth less talked about but critical issues on diverse local and world issues.
The talk show is a part of their current 45-day campaign on drug abuse and rehabilitation awareness titled #HopesUpDrugsDown which began on May 15 and will continue till June 29 to accelerate the message of the importance of seeking help against drug abuse and lasting benefits that rehabilitation provide. This is the second phase after a one-month long Phase-I starter campaign in February this year.
A first-of-its-kind in Dibrugarh, the debut episode was held with a panel of esteemed members comprising of IPS Shwetank Mishra, Superintendent of Police of Dibrugarh district, Dr. Pranit Kumar Chaudhury, Former HOD, Dept. of Psychiatry, AMCH Dibrugarh, Plabona Borah Goswami President, Pratyavartan NGO, Dibrugarh, Narayan Upadhyay, Secretary, Pratyavartan NGO, Dibrugarh, Rashmirekha Changmai, Assistant Professor, Centre for Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication, Dibrugarh University and Dr.Trishna Duarah, Assistant Professor, Department of English, DHSK College, Dibrugarh.
The talk show will air on Dibrugarh 24X7’s social media platforms as the first episode of ‘Nazariya’ on June 26 to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.
Commenting on the issue, Shwetank Mishra said,"The issue of drugs and substance abuse is a serious issue in the state of Assam and Assam Police is working dedicatedly to address this. But, at the same time, much work on awareness and education needs to be done which is of utmost importance from not just the individual’s end but the public over all and take cognizance of the shared duty towards each other.”
Dr.P.K.Chaudhury, also a Drug De-addiction specialist, said,”We can start by using the term ‘substance abuse’ instead of ‘drug abuse’ since drug is a commonly misplaced word. The path to rehabilitation is an acutely intensive process and for it to be called a success, all stakeholders including educators, the police force, medical practitioners must all come together to work towards it sensitively. I must congratulate the organizers for their effortsin bringing this conversation to limelight which I say, must be a continued dialogue and not end here.”
As part of their assignment, the students of CSJMC specialising in Public Relations, have been using their subject of study of communications to bring difficult conversations around social causes to the table within Dibrugarh district.
'Nazariya' collaborated with Lions Club Dibrugarh and NE-On Tours as their Volunteer partner, Tasty Treat as Food and Beverage Partner and Finewoods as Furniture Partner.
The month-long campaign strives to offer an open space for respectful conversations around drug abuse and the address the reasons behind the taboo around seeking rehabilitation and aims to occupy a significant place in the public consciousness for the future.