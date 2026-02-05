Assam: Customs Seize 9.6 kg Elephant Tusks in Darrang

In a major crackdown on wildlife trafficking, the Anti-Smuggling Unit of the Guwahati Customs Division seized 9.60 kilograms of elephant tusks during an operation in Assam’s Darrang district, officials said on Thursday.

The seizure was made at Hazarikapara in Sipajhar following specific intelligence inputs that an individual was in possession of elephant tusks and was looking for buyers. Acting on the tip-off, a customs team carried out a search at a residential premises in the area and recovered four pieces of elephant tusks.

Customs officials said the operation helped foil an attempted wildlife trafficking racket before the contraband could be moved or sold.

The seized tusks have been taken into custody under wildlife protection laws. The individuals involved, along with the recovered items, are being handed over to the Forest Department for further investigation and legal action.

