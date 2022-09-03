Assam: CWG Gold Medalist Nayanmoni Saikia Appointed as DSP

The Assam Government appointed Commonwealth Games (CWG) gold medalist Nayanmoni Saikia as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) on Saturday.

State chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over the letter of appointment to the Lawn Bowl player from Sarupathar in Golaghat district at Janata Bhawan in Dispur.

Along with this, she was also awarded a sum of Rs 50 lakhs.

Assam Director General OF Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, cabinet ministers Chandramohan Patowary and Pijush Hazarika among others were also present in the occasion.

Nayanmoni was always passionate about sports and she started her career in sports through weightlifting. However, due to leg injury and deteriorating performance she chose Lawn Bowls because this sport was a game without injuries.

After she took the sport, she represented Assam and India many times. She won gold medals in National Games in individual and team events held in 2011 and 2015.

Additionally, she also bagged gold medal in the Asian Lawn Bowls Championship in 2012 in the girls' under-25 section.

She also represented the country in Commonwealth games held in the year 2014 and 2018.