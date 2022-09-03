Assam Govt Team Not Granted Permission to Meet Tortured Jumbo Joymala

The representatives sent by the Assam government were not granted permission to meet tortured jumbo Joymala after the meeting with Tamil Nadu Forest Department on Saturday.
The meeting was held in Tamil Nadu between the representatives from both states earlier today.
According to sources, the representatives are yet not allowed to see Joymala.
Reddy said that they will be allowed to visit Madurai Temple to see Joymala after taking permission from the state’s Chief Minister MK Stalin. However, CM Stalin is out of state at the moment.
Meanwhile, Reddy informed that a viral video showing Joymala at a wedding was taken one and a half year ago.
‘Action has been taken against the mahout who tortured Joymala,” said the Chief Conservator of Forests.
Additionally, Reddy informed the representatives where the other eight elephants are at present.
Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma sent a team from the Forest Department to Tamil Nadu on Friday to bring back Joymala and 8 other elephants.
A total of 9 elephants have been illegally kept in Tamil Nadu. These elephants were leased out from Assam in 2008 in the name of temple visits, but have been illegally kept since then.
PETA India recently released videos of how ‘Joymala’ has been subjected to torture by her mahout inside the temple. In 2021, she was also subjected to torture.