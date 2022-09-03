Assam Govt Team Not Granted Permission to Meet Tortured Jumbo Joymala

The representatives sent by the Assam government were not granted permission to meet tortured jumbo Joymala after the meeting with Tamil Nadu Forest Department on Saturday.

The meeting was held in Tamil Nadu between the representatives from both states earlier today.

According to sources, the representatives are yet not allowed to see Joymala.

Reddy said that they will be allowed to visit Madurai Temple to see Joymala after taking permission from the state’s Chief Minister MK Stalin. However, CM Stalin is out of state at the moment.

Meanwhile, Reddy informed that a viral video showing Joymala at a wedding was taken one and a half year ago.

‘Action has been taken against the mahout who tortured Joymala,” said the Chief Conservator of Forests.