Assam Police Arrest 10 Cyber Criminals In Morigaon

As many as 10 cyber criminals were apprehended by Assam police in Morigaon district.

The arrests were made during an operation carried out at Moirabari area of the district.

During the search, police recovered a number of pan cards and Aadhar cards.

It is learned that the arrested individuals were involved in multiple cyber-related crimes in the state. Their identities are yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, police have started questioning the apprehended persons to unearth further linkages.

Earlier this week, Morigaon police apprehended two dreaded cyber criminals and seized a large amount of objectionable items from their possession.

The arrested duo has been identified as Abdul Ajiz and Abdul Mazit. They were nabbed during an operation conducted based on intelligence inputs.

During the search, police recovered a total of 262 sim cards, 31 ATM cards, 9 pancards, 8 voter ID cards and one cheque book.

It is learned that the duo, who are siblings, carried out illegal cyber activities from their residence located at Mikirbheta area of the district.