Assam: Two Cyber Criminals Nabbed In Morigaon; Over 250 SIM Cards Seized

In a major haul, police in Assam’s Morigaon district apprehended two dreaded cyber criminals and seized a large amount of objectionable items from their possession.

The arrested duo has been identified as Abdul Ajiz and Abdul Mazit. They were nabbed during an operation conducted based on intelligence inputs.

During the search, police recovered a total of 262 sim cards, 31 ATM cards, 9 pancards, 8 voter ID cards and one cheque book.

Police also recovered a printer, five mobile phones, two laptops and a Wifi device from their possession.

It is learned that the duo, who are siblings, carried out illegal cyber activities from their residence located at Mikirbheta area of the district.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections has been registered against the accused duo.

An investigation unearth further linkages is on.