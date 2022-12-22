Six HPC(D) Cadres Surrender Before Police In Assam's Cachar

As many as nine cadres of a Mizoram-based militant outfit, Hmar People's Convention- Democracy (HPC-D), have laid down their arms and surrendered themselves before the police at Lakhipur in Assam’s Cachar district.

The cadres surrendered a total of five rifles including two AK-47s.

They also surrendered four pistols and around 90 rounds of ammunition.

It is also learned that an additional 104 cadres of the militant outfit will be joining the mainstream next year.

HPC(D) came into existence in 1986, as a political party spearheading a movement for self-government in the north and northeast of Mizoram.

After having a disagreement with the contents of the Mizo Peace Accord of 1986, the HPC waged an armed struggle for autonomy, which touched extreme levels of violence.

Recently, as many as 1,179 Bru militants belonging to two banned outfits surrendered in Assam’s Hailakandi district.

The insurgents belonged to the United Democratic Liberation Front of Barak Valley (UDLF-BV) and Bru Revolutionary Army of Union (BRAU) and they laid down at least 350 firearms, including 18 AK series rifles, M16 rifles and over 400 cartridges.