Assam: Cyber Criminals Running Extortion Racket, Police Launches Probe

Assam Police have launched a new investigation into cyber crimes where the fraudsters ask huge amount in cash through blackmailing.
The fraudsters target young boys to senior citizens and make video call to them. During the video call a woman appears suddenly in nude after which they takes screenshot.
When the victims pick up the video calls, the fraudsters hack into their phone and downloads their personal photos and contact list.
Using these, they blackmailed them and extorted lakhs amount of money.
At least six people become victim to this cyber fraud on daily basis, Tinsukia Police informed.
The police said, “The fraudster makes video call and talk for a few minutes. Then suddenly a woman appears in nude and the fraudster takes screenshots of it and blackmails the victim. Recently we are daily receiving such cases and due to shame these victims do not say anything to others.”
“One more thing is noticed that the minute one receives the video call, they hacks into their phone and if in case there are some private and personal photos, they downloads them and threatens to send the photos to their family members or everyone in the victim’s contact list,” he added.
He further said, “Few victims had to send more than Rs. 25 lakhs to these fraudsters due to fear of humiliation. And we suspect that maybe due to these kinds of cyber crimes there is recent rise in suicide cases without leaving any note or possible reason behind.”