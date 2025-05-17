Assam: Cybercrime or Terror Links? Police Remain Tight-Lipped After Surprise Operation in Bilasipara

A large-scale hidden operation conducted by the Assam police across multiple localities in Dhubri's Bilasipara late last night resulted in the detention of more than a dozen individuals, including three women.
Sources say the operation, carried out discreetly by a massive police contingent, created a tense and chaotic atmosphere in the town as officers conducted raids well into the night.
The police have not officially disclosed the exact nature of the operation. However, initial speculation suggests it may be related to investigations into cybercrime or anti-terror activities. The police have neither confirmed nor denied these suspicions.
The detained individuals are currently undergoing interrogation as part of an ongoing probe.
Further information is awaited from the police authorities regarding the progress and outcomes of the investigation.
Also Read: Mumbai Airport and Taj Hotel Receive Bomb Threat Over Afzal Guru Execution