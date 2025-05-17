Mumbai Airport and Taj Hotel Receive Bomb Threat Over Afzal Guru Execution

Mumbai Police have launched an intensive investigation after receiving a bomb threat email targeting two of the city’s most prominent locations—the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the iconic Taj Hotel.

According to officials, the threat was delivered directly to the Mumbai Airport Police via their official email ID. The email referenced the executions of terrorist Afzal Guru and Saibabu Shankar (also known as Saivakkun Shankar), claiming they were hanged "unjustly." Using this as justification, the sender warned of imminent attacks on both high-profile sites.

Following the receipt of the email, police immediately heightened security and deployed teams to carry out detailed checks at the airport and the hotel. So far, no suspicious objects or activities have been detected.

Authorities have increased vigilance around key installations across Mumbai and are working to trace the source of the email and identify the individual behind the threat.

This incident comes just days after a similar scare at the Mantralaya—the Maharashtra state secretariat—on May 13, where an anonymous email warned of a blast within 48 hours. The email, received by the Disaster Management Control Room, did not mention a specific target. Security forces, including the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), searched the premises thoroughly but found nothing suspicious. A case was registered at the Marine Drive Police Station.

Security agencies continue to remain on high alert as investigations unfold.

