Assam: Cybercrooks Siphons off Rs 32.8 Lakh from Hajj Pilgrim’s Bank Account

A total of 32.8 lakh rupees were being siphoned off by cyber crooks from the bank account of a ‘Haji’ (person going for Hajj) hailing from Assam’s Karimganj, of late.
According to initial information received, in the month of June, the victim identified as Abdul Malik had deposited an amounting Rs 32 lakh at IndusInd Bank (Karimganj Branch) which he reportedly claimed after the maturity of his LIC policy.
However, things did not go well for the victim until recently when he submitted a cheque to the banker to withdraw the amount and it bounced.
Narrating about his ordeal before the media, the victim said, “I have lost around Rs 32.8 lakh which I have deposited in my IndusInd Bank account following the maturity of my LIC policy. I came to know about the incident after going through the bank statements. There were no money transactions from my side, until I decided to withdraw the amount for my Hajj yatra (JOURNEY) recently. Currently, I am left with only Rs 8,000 in my savings account. I am sure the previous bank officials are involved in siphoning off the money. I have already registered a case against the former bank manager and other staffs of IndusInd Bank.”
Meanwhile, a team of Karimganj police under the aegis of additional superintendent of police visited the bank and have started an investigation in connection to the matter.
The police officials along with the bank officials, however, refrained from commenting anything about the incident before the media.