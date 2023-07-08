Assam: Cybercrooks Siphons off Rs 32.8 Lakh from Hajj Pilgrim’s Bank Account

Narrating about his ordeal before the media, the victim said, “I have lost around Rs 32.8 lakh which I have deposited in my IndusInd Bank account following the maturity of my LIC policy. I came to know about the incident after going through the bank statements. There were no money transactions from my side, until I decided to withdraw the amount for my Hajj yatra (JOURNEY) recently. Currently, I am left with only Rs 8,000 in my savings account. I am sure the previous bank officials are involved in siphoning off the money. I have already registered a case against the former bank manager and other staffs of IndusInd Bank.”