Assam: Cyclist Killed After Being Hit By Train In Jagiroad

In an incident that took place at Jagiroad railway crossing, a cyclist lost his life in a collision with a train during the early hours of Sunday.

The fatal mishap occurred as the train was in the process of traversing the crossing. The railway police promptly arrived at the scene, where they recovered the body of the victim.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Shah, a resident of Natun Gaon. This unfortunate occurrence serves as a grim reminder of the importance of adhering to safety precautions near railway crossings.

