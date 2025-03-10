Assam Cyclist Ripunjay Gogoi Completes Epic K2K Challenge, Covers 3,680 km

In a spectacular feat of endurance and sheer determination, Assam's very own Ripunjay Gogoi has etched his name in the record books by successfully completing the grueling Kashmir to Kanyakumari (K2K) cycling event, popularly known as "Ride from the Sky to the Ocean."

Ripunjay, alongside six other brave cyclists, embarked on this extraordinary journey from Srinagar, Kashmir, on February 23, 2025, and reached Kanyakumari on March 8, 2025, covering an astounding distance of over 3,680 kilometers with an elevation gain of 20,500 meters along National Highway 44.

This remarkable achievement has made Ripunjay Gogoi the first cyclist from Assam to accomplish the challenging Kashmir to Kanyakumari ride, widely celebrated as a testament to human endurance and mental resilience.

Ripunjay's passion for endurance cycling is evident from his notable previous achievements. In 2022, he made history as the first cyclist from Assam to complete the prestigious London-Edinburgh-London (LEL) event, conquering a challenging 1,540-kilometer route in just 125 hours. This international experience was further enriched in 2022 when Ripunjay completed the demanding London-Edinburgh-London (LEL) cycling event, navigating 1,540 kilometers with 14,000 meters of elevation gain.

Continuing his relentless pursuit of cycling excellence, he also became the first Assamese cyclist to finish the prestigious London-Edinburgh-London (LEL) and Paris-Brest-Paris (PBP) cycling events, putting Assam prominently on the global cycling map.

The K2K event, aptly named "Ride from the Sky to the Ocean," challenges cyclists physically and mentally, traversing diverse terrains, climates, and elevations, truly embodying the spirit of adventure and resilience. Ripunjay's latest accomplishment not only highlights his personal tenacity and dedication but also inspires emerging cyclists from Assam and the Northeast to dream big and pursue ambitious goals on both national and international platforms.

Ripunjay Gogoi continues to be a beacon of inspiration, exemplifying what dedication, discipline, and passion can achieve, raising Assam’s flag high and proud across the global cycling community.