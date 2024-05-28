Assam: Cyclone 'Remal' Claims Student's Life, Several Left Injured

Strong winds and rainfall as a result of Cyclone ‘Remal’ has left behind a trail of destruction across Assam on Tuesday, leading to human casualties and injuries.
According to reports, a student of Morigaon district’s Gurukul school lost his life in after a huge tree uprooted and fell on the tempo in which he was traveling. The incident occurred while the student was on the way to school this morning.
The deceased has been identified as Kaushik Amphi, a resident of Dhupguri, sources said.
In another incident, a huge tree reportedly uprooted and fell on a school bus in Dhekiajuli injuring several students inside the bus. The injured students were rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Similarly, in Nagaon too, a man named Zakir Hussain sustained injuries after a tree uprooted and fell on him, reports said.
On the other hand, the massive storm has also damaged a hostel at the Nagaon District Education and Training Institute in Nagaon’s Samaguri. A huge tree fell on the road connecting Velougori to Geruamukh in the student hostel.
In several locations of Guwahati, trees and electricity posts have been uprooted, turning into a major cause of concern for the public.