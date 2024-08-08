Assam: Dacoit Injured in Police Firing While Attempting to Escape Custody

A dacoit has been injured after the police opened fire while he was trying to escape custody in Assam’s Goalpara, reports emerged on Thursday.
As per information received, two dacoits were apprehended by the police on Wednesday following a robbery that took place in Goalpara’s Lakhipur on the night of July 31.
The two robbers have been identified as Zahidul Akhtar Chowdhury, a resident of Nidanpur, and Nur Alam, hailing from Suparibhita, sources said. The duo had reportedly looted cash, gold, and a mobile phone.
According to sources, the police took the arrested dacoits to Bordol yesterday to recover the stolen mobile phone. However, Nur Alam attempted to escape during the operation.
In response, the police were forced to shoot the accused. As a result, Nur Alam sustained a bullet injury in the leg, sources added. Following the incident, he was immediately sent to the Goalpara Civil Hospital for advanced medical treatment.