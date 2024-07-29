Assam Teen Murder: Accused Tries to Escape Police Custody, Injured in Police Firing

A 21-year-old man accused of murdering a teenage girl was shot by police while trying to escape custody early Monday morning. The accused, identified as Rahul Hussain, was taken to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) at around 5:30 am with a bullet wound in his left leg.
Rahul Hussain was arrested by Kamrup police from Hajo on charges of killing 15-year-old Nitamoni Das last Saturday. Her body was found floating in water under a culvert on the Bagta-Bholabari road early Thursday morning. Locals discovered the body and informed her family, who reported her missing the previous night.
Near the body, the girl's family found her sandal and a mobile phone. Police used the call records from the phone to trace and arrest Rahul Hussain, who was hiding in Changsari of Kamrup district. According to the police, Hussain called Nitamoni out of her house and allegedly killed her late at night.
Following his arrest, the victim's family has been demanding the death penalty for Hussain.