Assam: Dacoit Injured In Police Firing While Attempting To Flee

An armed dacoit was injured after being shot at by police in Assam’s Jorhat on Sunday as he attempted to flee from custody.

Police identified the thug as Pranjal Bora alias Deha Bora, who went by the false identity of Arup Gogoi.

He had been arrested by the police earlier and was being taken to his residence in Amguri for further investigation when he attempted to flee, officials said.

Police informed that they had to resort to firing as even after repeated warnings, the accused did not heed to it. In that light, officials fired at his feet in which Bora was injured.

Meanwhile, the accused, Pranjal Bora was rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Officials further informed that he had been arrested in connection with a case of firing at Jorhat on Saturday.