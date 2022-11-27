National

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Attend Manipur's Sangai Festival

CM Shivraj Chouhan is the chief guest of this festival.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan will be the chief guest at Manipur's Sangai Festival
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will attend Manipur's Sangai Festival on Sunday, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Sangai Festival is the biggest tourism festival of Manipur. Manipur and Madhya Pradesh are partner states under the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative.

Traditional dances of Madhya Pradesh will be presented at the Sangai Festival. Mao tribe Naurata dance, Thai dance troupes, Maring tribe and Vaiphai tribe will perform traditional dances of Manipur by Navodit Art Institute of Madhya Pradesh.

Badhaai Dance by Sagar's Durga Namdev and Apumba Inat Sindam Shanglen by Sugnu Laibau Jagoi will be performed.

Before this, Imphal had participated in the Lokrang Mahotsav of Bhopal and now Bhopal is participating in Sangai Mahotsav of Imphal.

The theme of this festival is the 'Festival of Oneness.'

Sangai is the state animal of Manipur, which is found only in Manipur and this festival has been organised in grand manner this year after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharata', Government of India has been organizing such programs since October 31, 2016.

These programs will help in establishing cultural and social relations with the North-Eastern states of India from Central India.

(With inputs from ANI)

