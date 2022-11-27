MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Attend Manipur's Sangai Festival

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will attend Manipur's Sangai Festival on Sunday, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Sangai Festival is the biggest tourism festival of Manipur. Manipur and Madhya Pradesh are partner states under the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative.

CM Shivraj Chouhan is the chief guest of this festival.

Traditional dances of Madhya Pradesh will be presented at the Sangai Festival. Mao tribe Naurata dance, Thai dance troupes, Maring tribe and Vaiphai tribe will perform traditional dances of Manipur by Navodit Art Institute of Madhya Pradesh.

Badhaai Dance by Sagar's Durga Namdev and Apumba Inat Sindam Shanglen by Sugnu Laibau Jagoi will be performed.