Assam: Dacoit Sustain Bullet Injuries in Police Firing in Hojai

A dacoit sustained severe bullet injuries after police opened fire on him in Hojai district of Assam, reports said on Sunday.
The firing incident occurred at Kopahbari under the jurisdiction of Murajhar Police Station, sources said.
The injured dacoit has been identified as Saidul Alam, sources added.
According to information, while chasing Alam who was on a bike, the Hojai Police directed him to stop. However, the dacoit resorted to fire on the police when he sensed danger of being nabbed, reports said.
In retaliation, the police then opened several rounds of fire on the dacoit. As a result, Alam sustained bullet injuries in both his legs.
He is currently undergoing treatment at the Haji Abdul Majid Memmorial Hospital & Research Centre in Hojai.
Reportedly, a 7.65 mm pistol was recovered from Alam’s possession.