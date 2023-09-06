Assam: Dangling Wire Gets Entangled With Train Wheel, Services Halted

Train services were halted on the line passing through Chandranathpur Railway Station near Silchar in Assam following a mishap leading to several electric posts falling down.
According to reports, a dangling electrical wire from an underconstruction electrical rail post got entangled with the wheels of a running train, following which several electrical posts along the line came crashing down.
The incident took place near the Chandranathpur Railway Station in Silchar in the Cachar district of Assam.
The Silchar-Coimbatore train was passing at the time when the dangling wire got entangled with its wheels causing the incident.
Following the incident, the railway line remained closed for around four hours.
Meanwhile, the incident, which could have been much worse, caused panic among the passengers on the train.
However, no loss of lives of injuries were reported from the incident. Further details are awaited.
It may be noted that in a tragic incident, a mother-daughter duo was killed in an accident on Tuesday in Assam's Jogighopa.
As per reports, the incident took place at Kharagaon village near Jogighopa in the Bongaigaon district of Assam.
The woman and her daughter were hit by a freight train on the railway tracks, resulting in their death.
According to the information received, they were hit by the freight train which was travelling from Bongaigaon to Guwahati.